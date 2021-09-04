  • Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return to Canada's Leylah Fernandez during their 2021 U.S. Open Tennis tournament women's singles third round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return to Canada's Leylah Fernandez during their 2021 U.S. Open Tennis tournament women's singles third round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

New York – Canadian 18-year-old lefthander Leylah Fernandez stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 on Friday to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

The shocking upset of the Japanese third seed, a four-time Grand Slam champion who had won her previous 16 slam matches, sent Fernandez into a last-16 matchup against German 16th seed Angelique Kerber.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

READ MORE

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,