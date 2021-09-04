Japan’s Sarina Satomi won gold Saturday in the women’s badminton WH1 singles at the Tokyo Paralympics, becoming the first Japanese Paralympic champion in the sport, which was introduced at these Games.
Satomi, 23, defeated Sujirat Pookkham of Thailand 14-21, 21-19, 21-13, in a 55-minute final at Yoyogi National Stadium.
