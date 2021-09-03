Japan's Keiichi Kimura and Uchu Tomita won gold and silver, respectively, in the men's 100-meter butterfly S11 class at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

The medal is the second of these Paralympics for the 30-year-old Kimura and third for the 32-year-old Tomita. Kimura took the men's 100 breaststroke silver, while Tomita captured 400 freestyle silver and 200 individual medley bronze in the S11 classification for swimmers who are blind or have very limited vision.

The fastest qualifier for the final, world champion Kimura touched the wall at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in 1 minute, 2.57 seconds, with Tomita 1.02 behind. Brazil's Wendell Belarmino Pereira took bronze in 1:05.20.

Having won two silver and two bronze medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, as well as one of each at the 2012 London Games, the victory finally secured a coveted gold for Kimura, who is competing in his fourth Paralympics.

The Shiga Prefecture native, who lost his vision at age 2 due to a condition called proliferative vitreoretinopathy, began attending a boarding school for students with visual impairment at 4, eventually taking up swimming there as a fourth grader.

Following the Rio Games, he moved his base to the United States in 2018 to work with coach Brian Loeffler at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore, with the aim of reaching the top of the podium in Tokyo.