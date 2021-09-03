Keiko Sugiura won her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, claiming the women’s C1-3 cycling road race title at Fuji International Speedway.
Sugiura, 50, added the road race gold to the one she won in the time trial at the same venue on Tuesday. Anna Beck of Sweden claimed silver and Australia’s Paige Greco finished in the bronze position.
