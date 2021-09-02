Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio remained mum on Wednesday regarding the team’s plans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Texans kept the disgruntled quarterback on the 53-man roster, with Watson listed third on the unofficial depth chart behind veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills. Field Level Media columnist Aaron Wilson reported this week that Houston could make Watson a game-day inactive this season barring a trade.

“It is really no different than what we talked about at the beginning of training camp,” Caserio said Wednesday. “Each day, we’re going to make the decision that we feel is best. I would say it’s a one-step process.

“I’m not going to get into a lot of speculation about what has happened, what didn’t happen. It’s a waste of everybody’s time, quite frankly. I would say there is no finite answer, there’s no definitive answer here at this point, and that’s how we’re going to handle it.”

Watson signed a four-year, $160 million contract last year but requested a trade over the offseason after watching the franchise part with several star players. He also reportedly was upset at not being consulted during the team’s search for a new head coach following the departure of Bill O’Brien.

Watson also stands accused of sexual assault by 22 women who have filed lawsuits, and he is reportedly the target of a grand jury investigation.

Caserio declined to comment on whether he envisions Watson playing for the Texans this season, even if the quarterback approached the team to say he was willing to.

“I’ll say he’s on the roster today, and we’re going to take it one day at a time,” Caserio said. “Deshaun’s been here every day, he’s been in training camp every day. He’s been in the building, he’s been in meetings, he’s been around his teammates. ”

Taylor is expected to start the regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 12. Mills is currently his primary backup, with journeyman Jeff Driskel signed to the practice squad Wednesday.

Caserio didn’t directly respond when asked if the team would be interested in Cam Newton, who was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

“We’re always going to look at what’s out there alternative-wise,” Caserio said. “If there’s a player who we feel makes sense four our team, we’ll consider it. If there’s not, then we won’t.

“Whether it’s now, whether it’s two weeks from now, whether it’s a month from now, we’ll just try to make a smart decision about players who come on our team.”

The Texans risk paying Watson $10.54 million this season to not play. They reportedly are asking for three first-round picks and two second-round picks in trade discussions for the three-time Pro Bowler.