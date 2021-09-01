  • Hidetaka Sugimura (left) competes against Watcharaphon Vongsa of Thailand in the boccia mixed individual BC2 gold medal match at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
Japan’s Hidetaka Sugimura won a Paralympic gold medal in the individual BC2 boccia tournament Wednesday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Sugimura, 39, is the first Japanese to reach the podium in an individual boccia event at the Paralympics.

The Shizuoka Prefecture native has cerebral palsy and started playing boccia in 2001.

