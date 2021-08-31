Keiko Sugiura won the women’s C1-3 road cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday, becoming Japan’s oldest-ever gold medalist at 50.

She rewrote the age record previously held by Takio Ushikubo, who was 46 when he won judo’s 71-kilogram division at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Sugiura has paralysis on the right side of her body and a memory impairment after falling in a cycling race accident when she was 45.