Swimmer Naohide Yamaguchi won gold in the the men's SB14 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday to give the host nation a second Paralympic title in the pool.

Yamaguchi improved on his own world record with a time of 1 minute, 3.77 seconds to beat Australian Jake Michel by 0.51 seconds. Scott Quin of Britain won bronze.

Yamaguchi is a world champion in the event. This is the 20-year-old's first gold at the Paralympic Games.

Before winning gold on Sunday, Yamaguchi had finished fourth in both the men's S14 100 butterfly and in the 4×100 freestyle relay. In the former, he missed a medal by just 0.21 seconds.

The gold is the host nation's third of the Tokyo Games. Takayuki Suzuki won Japan's other swimming gold in the men's S4 100-meter freestyle.