Tomoki Sato won his second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, adding the men's wheelchair T52 1,500-meter title to the 400 crown he claimed two days earlier.

The 31-year-old Sato, who won silver in both races at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, finished in a Paralympic record 3 minutes, 29.13 seconds, at Tokyo's National Stadium to take Japan's gold medal tally to four.

In a repeat of the 400 podium, Raymond Martin of the United States once again took silver, 0.59 seconds off the pace, while Japan's Hirokazu Ueyonabaru won his second bronze of the games in 3:44.17

Starting from the inside position, Sato led from the outset in what quickly became a two-man race with Martin, winner of both the 400 and 1,500 in Rio de Janeiro.

With the victory, the Okayama Prefecture native becomes both the reigning world and Paralympic champion at 400 and 1,500 meters.