Tomoki Sato raced to Japan’s second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with a victory in the men’s T52 400 meters on Friday night at National Stadium.

Sato, the current world record holder and reigning world champion, finished in a Paralympic record time of 55.39 seconds. Sato won silver in the race at Rio Games in 2016.

Hirokazu Ueyonabaru reached the podium as well with the bronze.

The final 100 meters with a race between Sato and American Raymond Martin, who led going into the final stretch. Sato was able to chase him down and reached the finish line just ahead of the American, who was the reigning Olympic champion.

In other finals, dominant Tunisian shot putter Raoua Tlili, who set the Paralympic record to win the women’s T41 shot put at Rio 2016, set a world record to defend her title in Tokyo with a throw of 10.55 meters.

“I am very happy because this is my fourth Paralympic Games and my fourth gold medal, plus a world record,” she said.

Tlili, who is a person of short stature, is 4-for-4 in the event at the Paralympic Games since winning in Beijing in 2008. She has also won the last four world titles.

Hirokazu Ueyonabaru competes during the men’s T52 400 meters on Friday. | KYODO

“There is lots of work behind it. When I find some obstacles in my life it is not a problem for me because I am very strong to overcome them.

“I have overcome my disability, so why can I not overcome the obstacles of my life?

China’s Feixia Dong also repeated as Paralympic champion, winning the women’s seated F55 discus throw.

It was a good night for China overall. Zhou Xia won the women’s T35 100-meter crown and Wen Xiaoyan and Jiang Fenfen finished 1-2 in the women’s T37 200.

American soccer player-turned-sprinter Nick Mayhugh won the men’s T37 100-meter title. Mayhugh ran a 10.95 to break the world record he set during the heats earlier in the day.

Tomoki Sato poses next to a monitor Friday showing his Paralympic record time of 55.39 seconds in the men’s T52 400 meters | DAN ORLOWITZ