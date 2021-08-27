A visually impaired Paralympian has been left with injuries that will take about two weeks to heal after being hit by an autonomous bus in the athletes village, police said Friday.

The Paralympian is Japanese judoka Aramitsu Kitazono, competing in the men’s 81-kilogram division. The bus was turning right at an intersection in the village when it hit the 30-year-old, who was walking on a pedestrian crossing at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the police said.

The accident left Kitazono with bruises on his head and body, they said. His first match is scheduled for Saturday.

Following a one-year postponement, the Paralympics, the world’s biggest sporting event for athletes with disabilities, started Tuesday in Tokyo.