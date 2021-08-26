Swimmer Takayuki Suzuki won Japan’s first gold of the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, topping the field in the men’s 100-meter freestyle S4 category.
Suzuki finished in 1 minute, 21.58 seconds, passing Italy’s Luigi Beggiato, who took silver, on the second length to win by 1.63 seconds. Roman Zhdanov of the Russian Paralympic Team finished third, more than 5 seconds behind Suzuki.
Japan has now won three medals in the pool, with 14-year-old Miyuki Yamada taking the host nation’s first on Wednesday.
