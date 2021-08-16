Kyogo Furuhashi netted his fifth goal in as many games Sunday to help Celtic advance to the quarterfinals of the Scottish League Cup with a 3-2 win over Hearts.

The Japan forward struck in the 63rd minute at Celtic Park, lashing home a shot from the left of the area to give his side a 3-1 lead.

Odsonne Edouard and Stephen Welsh scored in the first half for Celtic before Hearts forward Liam Boyce converted from the penalty spot early in the second term. Aaron McEneff netted the visitors’ second in injury time.

“What a feeling to score in Celtic Park … Truly a paradise!” Furuhashi tweeted following the victory.

The 26-year-old has quickly become a fan favorite at Parkhead since transferring from Vissel Kobe in the J-League first division last month.

He scored his first goal in a 4-2 win over Czech outfit Jablonec in Europa League qualifying earlier this month before striking a hat trick in his Scottish Premier League home debut, a 6-0 demolition of Dundee, last Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side will face second-tier club Raith Rovers in the last eight of the cup competition.