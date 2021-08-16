Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to six games Sunday, going 2-for-4 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 3-1.

Batting leadoff as designated hitter, the two-way star singled in the first and fifth innings but did not add to his major league-leading 39 home runs.

The Halos broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth at Angel Stadium when Joe Adell grounded into a force out, allowing Phil Gosselin to score.

Ohtani (7-1) will make his next pitching start Wednesday on the road against the Detroit Tigers, the Angels announced Sunday.

In his previous start on Thursday, he led the club to a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, winning his sixth straight decision.

The right-handed pitcher has the chance to become the first player to record double-digit wins and home runs in a season since Babe Ruth in 1918.

At Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, Shogo Akiyama helped the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-4 win over the Phillies, batting 2-for-4 with two RBIs after starting in center field.

The San Diego Padres have placed Yu Darvish on the 10-day injured list after he made an early exit from his most recent start with lower back tightness. The right-hander will miss at least one start while recuperating.