Real Madrid and Japan midfielder Takefusa Kubo has returned to Mallorca on a season-long loan that will expire in June 2022, the Balearic Island club in Palma confirmed on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, who was one of the stand-out performers for the Japanese men’s soccer team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, made a strong impression on loan with Mallorca during the 2019-20 season, playing in 35 games and scoring four goals.

After spending last season on loan with Getafe and Villarreal, Kubo is now returning to Mallorca for a second spell.

Kubo moved to Real Madrid from FC Tokyo as an 18-year-old in June 2019 but has yet to make his senior debut for Los Blancos. He has represented three Spanish La Liga clubs in two seasons during loan spells.

“Take Kubo is back. … On behalf of everyone at the club, we wish Take a warm welcome back to the club,” Mallorca said on their website.

Kubo scored goals in three successive matches to help Japan reach the Tokyo Olympic semifinals before they were beaten by Mexico 3-1 in the bronze medal match.