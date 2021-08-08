Rio silver medalists Serbia overpowered South Korea in straight sets in the women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday to take the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.

World champions Serbia, who had defeated their Asian rivals in a straight-sets preliminary match, crushed South Korea again to win 25-18 25-15 25-15 in the bronze match in 74 minutes at the Ariake Arena.

Serbia’s Tijana Boskovic, the top scorer for the tournament so far, led the way with a game-high 33 points, including six service points, outperforming South Korean captain Kim Yeon-koung’s 11 points.

A slew of fast serves and blocks also helped the Serbians claim their second Olympic medal after losing out in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio.

South Korea, who had made it to the semifinals for the first time since 2012, failed to repeat their success in Montreal 1976 Games to grab the bronze medal.

The United States and Brazil compete in the final later on Sunday.