Sapporo – Kenyan marathon star Eliud Kipchoge produced a totally dominant run to retain his Olympic title on the streets of Sapporo on Sunday.
The Kenyan world record holder clocked 2:08:38 to win gold, becoming only the third man to win consecutive marathon titles.
Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands claimed silver in 2:09.58, just ahead of Belgium’s Bashir Abdi in bronze, Japan’s Suguru Osako finished sixth.
