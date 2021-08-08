  • Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge runs to first place in the men's Olympic marathon final in Sapporo on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-JIJI, STAFF REPORT

Sapporo – Kenyan marathon star Eliud Kipchoge produced a totally dominant run to retain his Olympic title on the streets of Sapporo on Sunday.

The Kenyan world record holder clocked 2:08:38 to win gold, becoming only the third man to win consecutive marathon titles.

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands claimed silver in 2:09.58, just ahead of Belgium’s Bashir Abdi in bronze, Japan’s Suguru Osako finished sixth.

