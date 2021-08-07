Japan’s Takuto Otoguro defeated Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 5-4 in the men’s freestyle wrestling 65 kg final on Saturday at Makuhari Messe to capture the first gold of the Tokyo Games for the country’s male wrestling team.
The 2018 world champion salvaged what had been a difficult home Games for Japan’s male freestyle wrestlers, who were without a medal until Otoguro’s victory.
