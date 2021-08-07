The wait is over for Japan.

A nation where baseball is one of the national pastimes finally has its Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Munetaka Murakami hit a solo home run in the third inning and starter Masato Morishita and four relievers made the lead hold up as Japan claimed a long-awaited title with a 2-0 win over the United States in the Tokyo Olympic baseball final at Yokohama Stadium on Saturday.

Japan, the homeland of superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish, had coveted gold in baseball since the sport was added to the Olympic program in 1992. The nation’s previous best finish during the Olympics had been a silver medal at the Atlanta Games in 1996.

Even with the stakes at astronomical levels, Japan manager Atsunori Inaba gave the ball to Morishita, a 23-year-old right-hander who is only in his second pro season with the Hiroshima Carp. Morishita threw a variety of pitches at the Americans and allowed few hard-hit balls and only three hits.

Japan’s Munetaka Murakami hits a solo home run during the third inning of the Tokyo Olympic baseball gold medal game at Yokohama Stadium on Saturday. | REUTERS

With U.S. starter Nick Martinez, who pitches in Japan for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, also pitching well, the game began to look like a pitchers’ duel.

Murakami made his presence felt in the third, driving a 2-2 changeup over the wall in center to give Japan a 1-0 lead.

Morishita exited after the fifth, making way for the Japan bullpen. Kodai Senga worked around a walk and a hit batter to preserve the one-run lead in the sixth. Hiromi Ito kept the Americans off the board in the seventh, despite allowing a one-out double against Nick Allen. Ito gave up a hit against Tyler Austin, playing in his home park, to start the eighth. Ito was relieved by Suguru Iwazaki, who got three quick outs to bring Japan within three outs of the win.

Japan left fielder Masataka Yoshida stepped to the plate with Tetsuto Yamada on second in the eighth and hit a single into center. Yamada began to round third but seemed to think twice. He broke for home on an errant throw by center fielder Jack Lopez and slid home ahead of the tag to give Japan a 2-0 lead on a call that was upheld by a replay review.

Ryoji Kuribayahsi then closed out the game in the ninth to secure the gold.

Morishita was credited with the victory. Martinez, who struck out seven in six innings of one-run ball and worked out of a one-out bases-loaded jam in the fourth, was charged with the loss.

Japan starter Masato Morishita celebrates after the the top of the fifth at Yokohama Stadium on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

The Dominican Republic defeated South Korea 10-6 to claim the bronze medal earlier Saturday. The Dominicans scored four runs in the top of the fourth but eventually lost the lead and entered the eighth trailing 6-5.

They broke the game open with a five-run eighth against former NPB reliever Oh Seung-hwan, who only managed to record one out before being taken out of the game.

“We feel remorse over this result, and at the same time we feel very sorry for our fans,” Oh said. “However, this game was an experience that we can learn from and develop from and become a better team and go further next time.”

Juan Francisco put his team ahead for good with a tiebreaking two-run double that made the score 8-6 in the eighth. Francisco finished with a pair of hits and three RBIs.

This will be the final Olympics baseball tournament for a while. The sport is not on the program for the Paris Games in 2024, though it could return in Los Angeles in 2028.

Team Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal game against the U.S. on Saturday at Yokohama Stadium. | REUTERS

