  • Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi (left) competes against Japan's Ryutaro Araga in the men's kumite over-75 kg semifinal on Saturday at Nippon Budokan. | AFP-JIJI
  Staff report

Japan’s Ryutaro Araga took bronze in the men’s kumite over-75 kg division on Saturday at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan after falling to Saudi Arabia’s Tareg Hamedi in the semifinals by a 2-0 score.

