If Japan’s women’s basketball squad is this year’s Cinderella team, they are taking it right until midnight.
Japan dominated France in the semifinals on Friday, earning an 87-71 victory to set up a date with the U.S. in the gold medal game Sunday.
The Akatsuki Five are now guaranteed at least silver. Before the Tokyo Games, their best showing was a fifth-place finish in 1976.
