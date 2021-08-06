  • Maki Takada and her teammates celebrate after a basket during Japan's semifinal win over France on Friday at Saitama Super Arena. | REUTERS
    Maki Takada and her teammates celebrate after a basket during Japan's semifinal win over France on Friday at Saitama Super Arena. | REUTERS

If Japan’s women’s basketball squad is this year’s Cinderella team, they are taking it right until midnight.

Japan dominated France in the semifinals on Friday, earning an 87-71 victory to set up a date with the U.S. in the gold medal game Sunday.

The Akatsuki Five are now guaranteed at least silver. Before the Tokyo Games, their best showing was a fifth-place finish in 1976.

