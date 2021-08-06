Italy’s good fortune on the track at the Tokyo Games continued as the nation claimed gold in the men’s 4×100-meter relay final on Friday at National Stadium.

Italian anchor Filippo Tortu ran a blazing final 100 meters to put Italy on top of the podium ahead of Great Britain, which took silver, and Canada. The Italians set a national record with a time of 37.50 seconds.

The Japanese team of Shuhei Tada, Ryota Yamagata, Yoshihide Kiryu and Yuki Koike failed to make their first baton pass and did not finish.

Surprise men’s 100-meter champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs ran the second leg for Italy to pick up his second gold medal of the Games.

Jamaica won the women’s 4×100 in a national record time of 41.02. The United States was second and Great Britain earned bronze.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo defended her title in the women’s 400 meters, pulling away to win in a time of 48.36 seconds. Silver went to the Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino, who finished in 49.20. Allyson Felix, the United States’ veteran track and field star, placed third in 49.46, just ahead of Jamaican Stephenie Ann McPherson, who finished in 49.46.

Felix, competing in her fifth Olympics, earned the 10th medal of her career to move into a tie with track and field legend Carl Lewis for the most by a U.S. athlete. The bronze made her the most decorated female athlete in Olympic track and field.