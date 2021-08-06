Japan’s Ryo Kiyuna became the first athlete from Okinawa Prefecture to win Olympic gold with a victory in the men’s kata competition on Friday at Nippon Budokan.
Kiyuna’s win is also the first gold for Japan in karate, which is making its debut at the Tokyo Games.
Spain’s Damian Quintero, Kiyuna’s opponent in the semifinal, took silver while bronze medals were awarded to American Ariel Torres Gutierrez and Turkey’s Ali Sofuoglu.
