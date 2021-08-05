Japanese wrestler Risako Kawai won gold Thursday in women’s 57 kg freestyle, topping Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus in the final bout.
With the win Kawai, who won gold in the 63 kg class in Rio, adds a second gold medal to her family’s haul at these Games, with sister Yukako Kawai winning in the 62 kg division on Wednesday.
