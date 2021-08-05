  • Massimo Stano of Italy (front) and Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi (right) and Koki Ikeda compete in the men's 20-kilometer race walk on Thursday in Sapporo. | REUTERS
  • Staff report

Massimo Stano of Italy won gold in the men’s 20-kilometer race walk on Thursday in Sapporo, followed closely by Japan’s Koki Ikeda and Toshikazu Yamanishi in the silver and bronze medal positions, respectively.

