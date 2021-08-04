Japanese skateboarders are having a blast at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi, 19, won the gold medal in the women’s park competition with a best score of 60.09, edging out silver medalist Kokona Hiraki, 12, on 59.04.

Sky Brown, who was born in Japan to an English father and Japanese mother but opted to compete for Great Britain, took bronze with 56.47.

The park event made its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics following last week’s street competition and turned out to be another sport dominated by Japanese teenagers.

Going into the women’s final, three of the top four athletes were Japanese, with Misugu Okamato, 15, qualifying in first place, Hiraki in third and Yosozumi in fourth. Brown qualified second. Okamoto finished in fourth place with 53.58, barely missing out on bronze.

Each athlete had three attempts in the bowl, with their single best run counting as their final score.

The park competition is taking place in a large, purpose-built bowl at Ariake Urban Sports Park. The official temperature clocked in at 33 Celsius but it felt closer to 41 C when factoring in humidity.

Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi competes during the qualification heats for the women’s park event at Ariake Urban Sports Park. | REUTERS Japan’s Kokona Hiraki competes during the qualification heats for the women’s park event at Ariake Urban Sports Park. | REUTERS Great Britain’s Sky Brown competes during the qualification heats for the women’s park event at Ariake Urban Sports Park. | REUTERS