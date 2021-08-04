Japan’s women’s basketball team won a nail-biting quarterfinal over Belgium 89-88 to secure its first-ever semifinal appearance in the sport.
Saki Hayashi was the hero on the day, sinking a clutch 3-pointer with just 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put Japan ahead for good.
Japan will play the winner between France and Spain in the Olympic semifinals.
