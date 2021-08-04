Japan's women's basketball team won a nail-biting quarterfinal over Belgium 89-88 to secure its first-ever semifinal appearance in the sport.

Saki Hayashi was the hero on the day, sinking a clutch 3-pointer with just 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put Japan ahead for good.

Japan will play the winner between France and Spain in the Olympic semifinals.

Japan’s Nako Motohashi (left) drives to the hoop as Belgium’s Antonia Delaere defends. | AFP-JIJI Belgium’s Julie Allemand drives past Japan’s Maki Takada during the women’s quarterfinals on Wednesday at Saitama Super Arena. | AFP-JIJI