  • Kenya's Emmanuel Korir celebrates after winning the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. | AFP-JIJI
    Kenya's Emmanuel Korir celebrates after winning the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Emmanuel Korir of Kenya won the men’s 800 meters gold medal on Wednesday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

His compatriot Ferguson Rotich took the silver medal, with Patryk Dobek of Poland winning bronze.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,