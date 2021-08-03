  • Japanese Olympic wrestler Shohei Yabiku claimed the bronze medal in the men's Greco-Roman welterweight category at Makuhari Messe in Chiba on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Chiba – Japan’s Shohei Yabiku claimed the bronze medal in the men’s Greco-Roman welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday as Hungary’s Tamas Lorincz won gold.

Yabiku shared the bronze with Azerbaijan’s Rafig Huseynov, while Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov took silver.

