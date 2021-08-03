  • Daiki Hashimoto of Japan reacts after his routine in the horizontal bar on Tuesday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo. | REUTERS
  Staff report

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto, 19, has won gold in the men’s horizontal bar, adding more hardware to an Olympics that already included gold in the men’s all-around and silver in the men’s team event.

