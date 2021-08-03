Simone Biles made her long-awaited return to the Olympic Games on Tuesday, taking bronze in the beam final won by Chinese teenager Guan Chenchen at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
China’s Tang Xijing earned silver.
It was the U.S. superstar’s first taste of competition in Tokyo since dramatically standing down during the women’s team final last week, struggling with the “twisties,” a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in the air.
