Reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the women’s long jump gold with her final leap of 7.00 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Brittney Reese of the United States took the silver ahead of bronze medalist Ese Brume of Nigeria.

After an exciting competition during which the lead changed hands frequently between Reese and Brume, Mihambo, who was placed third going into the final round, sealed the deal with her last leap.

Reese and Brume finished tied on 6.97 but the American took the silver owing to her second-best jump of 6.95 which was five centimeters longer than Brume’s 6.90.