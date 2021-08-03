Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah completed a second successive Olympic sprint double when she won the 200-meter gold medal in a blistering 21.53 seconds on Tuesday.

Thompson-Herah controlled the race from the start and was a clear winner, but 18-year-old Christine Mboma of Namibia produced an astonishing final 30 meters to make up four places and take silver in 21.81.

Gabby Thomas of United States took the bronze in 21.87, just edging out 100m silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (21.94).