Japan’s Mai Murakami claimed the bronze medal in the women’s floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, in the event won by American Jade Carey.

Carey took gold with 14.366 and Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari silver. Murakami tied with Russian Angelina Melnikova for bronze with in the eight-woman field at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Murakami, who is competing at her second Summer Games, finished fifth in both the women’s team event and the individual all-around event last week.

Carey won the gold in a quick upturn in fortune after disappointing in the vault final 24 hours earlier.

The 21-year-old from Arizona tumbled her way elegantly to take the title from Italian 30-year-old veteran Vanessa Ferrari.