Lamont Marcell Jacobs wrote his name into the history books by winning the men's 100-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics on a golden night for Italy at National Stadium on Sunday.

Jacobs, who was born in Texas and moved to Italy as a child, got off to a good start and never let up to beat American Fred Kerley and Canadian Andre de Grasse to claim the title of Fastest Man in the World.

Jacobs, who set a personal best in the semifinals, set a new European record with a time of 9.80 seconds. Kerley, the silver medalist, finished in 9.84 and de Grasse, who made a late charge, took bronze in 9.89.

The 26-year-old is the first 100-meter champion of the post-Usain Bolt era in the sport and the first new winner in over a decade. Bolt, who retired in 2017, won the Olympic title in 2008, 2012, and 2016. Jacobs is also the first Italian man to win the 100 and the first European since Great Britain's Linford Christie at the Barcelona Games in 1992.

Jacobs let out a yell and slapped his chest after crossing the finish line and soon ended up in the waiting arms of Gianmarco Tamberi, who won gold for Italy in the men's high jump several minutes earlier.

Their victories represent only the second time multiple Italians have won gold in athletics on the same day.

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning the men’s 100-meter final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the National Stadium on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Tamberi was actually the co-winner in the high jump with Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim. The two chose to share the gold rather than go to a jump-off after neither could clear 2.39 meters. They won with a height of 2.37.

It's been a nice few weeks for Italy, with its soccer team winning the Euro 2020 title on July 11.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set the Olympic record in the women's triple jump on her first attempt and established a new world record in her last jump of the night.

Rojas was already assured of gold before her final jump, so all that was left was the record on her sixth attempt. She had been red-flagged on two previous attempts before finally recording a leap of 15.67 meters, far beyond the previous world record of 15.50, which was set by Inessa Cravats of the Ukraine in 1995.

"I knew from the run," Rojas said. "I knew I couldn't miss that one. I knew it was in reach, I just had to correct some little details."

She became the first Venezuelan woman to win an Olympic gold medal and only the third Venezuelan overall. She took silver in the event in 2016 and is now the only person from her nation with multiple Olympic medals.

Portugal's Patricia Mamona took silver with a national record of 15.01, while Ana Peleteiro set the Spanish national record at 14.87.

China's Gong Lijiao won the women's shot put in the morning session, scoring 20.58 on her sixth attempt. Raven Saunders of the United States placed second with 19.79.

Saunders, whose hair is dyed green and purple, raised her arms and made an 'X' above her head during the medal ceremony.

New Zealand's Valerie Adams took bronze with 19.62.