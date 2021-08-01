A Masters champion looks to win a gold medal to go with his green jacket and Usain Bolt’s successor in the men’s 100 meters will be crowned.

Here are the key events to look out for on Day 9.

If you’re wondering where to watch the action in Japan, check your local TV listings or make use of this handy streaming guide by The Japan Times.

Golf: Matsuyama and a battle royale

It’s a packed leaderboard in the men’s golf tournament, with home favorite Hideki Matsuyama at 13-under and trailing Xander Schauffele by a single stroke heading into the final round.

But don’t expect it to boil down to a head-to-head battle for gold. Britain’s Paul Casey and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz are just two shots off Schauffele’s pace while the group at 11-under includes former No. 1 Rory McIlroy of Ireland.

After his third round, Matsuyama noted the uniqueness of the Olympic tournament compared to professional tours, with second and third serving as consolation prizes to gold.

“The fact that the third place is still celebrated as well as second (at the Olympics), there’s a nice thing waiting for you even if you’re third,” he said.

Matsuyama, Schauffele and Casey are in the final grouping of the day and scheduled to tee off at 11:09 a.m.

Athletics: The world’s fastest man

For the first time since 2004, Usain Bolt won’t win the men’s 100 meters at the Olympics. So who will fill the Jamaican legend’s shoes? It’s unlikely to be another Jamaican, if the world record holder is to be believed.

Still, it’s shaping up to be a wide-open race. The favorite heading into the event — American Trayvon Bromell — finished a surprising fourth in his heat but advanced to the semis with one of the next fastest times at 10.05.

Canada’s Andre de Grasse won his heat in the men’s 100-meter in 9.91 seconds. | REUTERS

Canadian Andre de Grasse, the bronze medalist at the Rio Games, posted the fastest time with a blistering 9.91 and stands a good chance of finding his way back onto the podium. Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs also put the rest of the field on notice with a national record of 9.94 in the heats.

Semifinals begin at 7:15 p.m. and the main event goes at 9:50 p.m.

Other finals on a busy day at the National Stadium include the women’s shot put in the morning session, as well as the men’s high jump and women’s triple jump in the evening.

Swimming: Last dip in the pool

History could be made Sunday morning on the final day of swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Australia’s Emma McKeon has two more medals in her sights to go with the five she’s already earned at the Tokyo Games. If she gets to seven, that would be a new high for a female swimmer at a single games and would equal the record for a woman in any sport, set by Russian gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952.

McKeon qualified for the women’s 50-meter freestyle final with the fastest time and her Australian relay team also stands a good chance of reaching the podium in the women’s 4×100-meter medley.

American Caeleb Dressel, meanwhile, had his dream of six gold medals fade on Saturday but he’s still able to get as many as five, with finals in the 50-meter freestyle and 4×100-meter medley still to go on Sunday.

Japan’s hopes for more medals rest on the relays, including the women’s 4×100-meter medley team featuring Rikako Ikee, who returned to the pool last summer after a battle with leukemia and is one of the top feel-good stories at the Games.

Britain’s Declan Brooks competes in the BMX freestyle men’s park event on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Cycling: BMX freestyle debuts

BMX has not been for the faint of heart so far at these Games, with the men’s and women’s races providing both drama and crashes.

Fans and competitors will be hoping for more of the former and less of the latter when the men’s and women’s freestyle finals begin on Sunday afternoon.

In the freestyle event, making its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, cyclists perform a variety of tricks and stunts on walls, rails and boxes.

American Hannah Roberts in the favorite in the women’s event, while Australian Logan Martin is expected to take the top spot on the podium on the men’s side. Rim Nakamura and Minato Oike will compete for Japan in the men’s and women’s events, respectively.