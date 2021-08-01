Simone Biles is withdrawing from the event final for floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said on Sunday, adding that she would make a decision later this week on the one remaining event she is qualified for, the beam.

Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals on Tuesday, citing mental health issues, and has since withdrawn for all the other competitions she was eligible for, except the beam, which takes place on Tuesday.

“Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision later this week on beam,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter.

“Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone.”

There was no immediate information on who would take her place.