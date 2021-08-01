  • Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas competes in the women's triple jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Venezuela’s two-time world champion Yulimar Rojas set a new world record as she won Olympic gold in the women’s triple jump on Sunday.

Rojas jumped 15.67 meters on her sixth and final jump in Tokyo, smashing the previous best of 15.50m set by Ukraine’s Inessa Kravets in 1995.

It was the first world record of the Tokyo Olympics athletics program.

Portugal’s Patricia Mamona won silver with a national best of 15.01m.

Spain’s Ana Peleteiro jumped 14.87, also a national record, on her fifth attempt to deny Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts bronze by three centimeters.

Rojas won world titles in 2017 and 2019 and took a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

