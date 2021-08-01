  • Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrates after winning gold on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrates after winning gold on Sunday. | REUTERS

  Reuters

Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy shared the men’s high jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus won the bronze medal.

