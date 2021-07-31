American Caeleb Dressel stormed to the men’s 100 meter butterfly gold medal on Saturday with a world record time of 49.45 to pick up his second individual gold of the Tokyo Games and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown timed her swim perfectly to win the 200 meter backstroke.

Dressel, the world champion in the event, beat Hungary’s Kristof Milak, the gold medalist in the 200 meter fly, by 0.23 seconds.

The powerful American, who also won gold in the 100 meter freestyle, was fastest out of the blocks and never looked in danger, though Milak came back hard down the straight.

Dressel has a busy morning — he has the 50 meter freestyle semifinals coming up 40 minutes after his race and is likely to swim in the final of the mixed medley relay about 30 minutes after that.

McKeown, who had already won the 100 meter backstroke gold, turned up the pace on the final lap to power past Kylie Masse after the Canadian held the lead for the first 150.

The Australian won in a time of 2:04.68 with Masse 0.74 behind and McKeown’s team mate Emily Seebohm taking the bronze medal.

Australia’s women have now picked up six of the country’s seven gold medals in the pool.