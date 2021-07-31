  • Japan's Shoichiro Mukai and France's Axel Clerget compete in the judo mixed team gold medal match at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan's Shoichiro Mukai and France's Axel Clerget compete in the judo mixed team gold medal match at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Staff report

  • SHARE

Individually, Japan’s judoka couldn’t be stopped across seven days of Olympic competition at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan.

But as a group they finally met their match against France in the mixed team event on Saturday, falling in the gold medal bout by a score of 4-1.

Instead of winning a 10th judo gold medal at the Tokyo Games, Japan was forced to settle for silver, giving the nation’s judoka a final tally of a record nine gold, two silver and one bronze.

Team Japan before the final match of the mixed team event. | REUTERS
Team Japan before the final match of the mixed team event. | REUTERS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

READ MORE

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,