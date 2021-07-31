Individually, Japan’s judoka couldn’t be stopped across seven days of Olympic competition at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan.
But as a group they finally met their match against France in the mixed team event on Saturday, falling in the gold medal bout by a score of 4-1.
Instead of winning a 10th judo gold medal at the Tokyo Games, Japan was forced to settle for silver, giving the nation’s judoka a final tally of a record nine gold, two silver and one bronze.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.