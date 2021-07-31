Individually, Japan’s judoka couldn’t be stopped across seven days of Olympic competition at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan.

But as a group they finally met their match against France in the mixed team event on Saturday, falling in the gold medal bout by a score of 4-1.

Instead of winning a 10th judo gold medal at the Tokyo Games, Japan was forced to settle for silver, giving the nation’s judoka a final tally of a record nine gold, two silver and one bronze.

Team Japan before the final match of the mixed team event. | REUTERS