  • U.S. gymnast Simone Biles applauds as she attends the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final during the Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Center on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
U.S. superstar Simone Biles has pulled out of two more Olympic finals at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday.

“After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars,” the statement said. “She will continue to be evaluated daily.”

