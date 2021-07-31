  • Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in action in the bronze medal match of the men's individual archery competition on Saturday at Yumenoshima Archery Field. | REUTERS
    Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in action in the bronze medal match of the men's individual archery competition on Saturday at Yumenoshima Archery Field. | REUTERS

  • staff report

  • SHARE

Takaharu Furukawa won Japan’s second archery medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, earning bronze in the men’s individual competition at Yumenoshima Archery Field.

Furukawa, alongside Hiroki Muto and Yuki Kawata, won bronze earlier in the Games in the men’s team event.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

READ MORE

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,