Takaharu Furukawa won Japan’s second archery medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, earning bronze in the men’s individual competition at Yumenoshima Archery Field.
Furukawa, alongside Hiroki Muto and Yuki Kawata, won bronze earlier in the Games in the men’s team event.
