Japan’s Daiya Seto finished fourth in the men’s 200-meter individual medley on Friday, missing out on a medal in the only final he reached at the Tokyo Games.

Seto touched in 1 minute, 56.22 seconds, 1.22 behind the gold medalist Wang Shun of China and 0.05 behind bronze medalist Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland. Britain’s Duncan Scott won silver.

After not progressing from his heat in the 400 IM, one of his best events, and being knocked out in the semifinals of the 200 butterfly, this was Seto’s final chance to live up to the pre-Games hype and take a medal.

He is the reigning world champion in both the 200 and 400 IM.

Kosuke Hagino, who won 400 IM gold for Japan at the Rio Games in 2016, finished in sixth with a time of 1:57.49.

