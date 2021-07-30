Akira Sone threw another gold medal on top of the impressive pile Japan has built on the judo mat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sone secured the nation’s ninth gold medal in the sport with a victory over Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz in the women’s over-78 kg final on Friday at Nippon Budokan. Japan also has a silver and bronze in judo.

The medal was also Japan’s 16th gold of the Tokyo Games, leaving the country trailing only China, which has 18, in the medal standings. Japan’s 16 golds match the nation’s best showing during a Summer Games, first achieved at the Tokyo Games in 1964 and again in Athens in 2004.

Sone won the match via ippon in the Golden Score period after Oritz was charged with her third penalty of the encounter at the 8:52 mark of the match.

There was only one gold on the judo mat for Japan on Friday, however, as Hisayoshi Harasawa fell to Lukas Krpalek, of the Czech Republic, in the men’s over-100 kg semifinal earlier in the day. Harasawa later lost to 10-time world champion Teddy Riner of France in one of the bronze medal matches.