Japan took gold in men’s team epee on Friday night in Chiba, giving the country a national record 17 gold medals.
Japan previously won 16 gold medals at each of the 1964 Tokyo Games and the 2004 Athens Games.
The win marked Japan’s first gold medal in the sport to go along with two silver medals at previous Olympics.
