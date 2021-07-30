  • Japan's Arisa Higashino hits a shot next to partner Yuta Watanabe during their bronze medal match against Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet. | AFP-JIJI
  • Staff report

Japan’s Arisa Higashino and Yuta Watanabe won Olympic bronze in mixed doubles badminton on Friday, defeating Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-17, 23-21.

