Kasumi Ishikawa became the latest Japanese casualty in the table tennis competition at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday as the fifth seed was sent packing in the women’s singles quarterfinals.

A day after medal candidate Tomokazu Harimoto was bundled out of the men’s round of 16, Ishikawa was handed a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Singapore’s Yu Mengyu at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Despite a 7-3 head-to-head record against Yu in international meets going into the quarterfinal, the Singaporean has always been a tough nut to crack for Ishikawa and Wednesday’s match proved no exception.

Two-time Olympic team medalist Ishikawa got off to a good start by winning the opening game.

But the tide turned in Yu’s favor from the third game and Ishikawa could find no way back, going down 8-11, 11-5, 14-12, 11-6, 11-2.

“There are absolutely no positives at all that I can take from this performance. It really stings to lose at this stage of the tournament,” said Ishikawa, who was upset in her opening game at the Rio Olympics five years ago, when she was considered to be among the medal favorites.

“I will just have to try and regroup for the team competition and make sure I leave nothing behind,” added the Yamaguchi native.